During exercise, the cardiovascular system must supply muscles with large amounts of oxygen and fuel and get rid of a lot of wastes. How do the cardiovascular systems of athletes respond to prolonged exercise?
When athletes exercise, what is the primary physiological variable responsible for their sustained increase in ventilation rate?
a. decreased blood PO2
b. increased blood PCO2
c. increased blood pH
d. increased body temperature
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Gas Exchange and Breathing with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter