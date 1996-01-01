Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology32. VertebratesChordates
Problem 4d
Why were the Tiktaalik fossils an exciting discovery for scientists studying tetrapod evolution? a. They are the earliest frog-like animal discovered to date. b. They show that tetrapods successfully colonized land much earlier than previously thought. c. They have a roughly equal combination of fishlike and tetrapod-like characteristics. d. They demonstrate conclusively that limbs evolved as lobe-fins dragged themselves from pond to pond during droughts.

