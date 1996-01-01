Why were the Tiktaalik fossils an exciting discovery for scientists studying tetrapod evolution?
a. They are the earliest frog-like animal discovered to date.
b. They show that tetrapods successfully colonized land much earlier than previously thought.
c. They have a roughly equal combination of fishlike and tetrapod-like characteristics.
d. They demonstrate conclusively that limbs evolved as lobe-fins dragged themselves from pond to pond during droughts.
