Evaluate the following assertions about phototropism. Select True or False for each statement.
T/F Cells on the illuminated side of a stem elongate more than cells on the shaded side.
T/F Phototropism is triggered by blue light.
T/F Phototropins play a significant role in phototropism.
T/F The bending of the plant is due to cell elongation in response to auxin.
