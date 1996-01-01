The animals and plants of India are very different from the species in nearby Southeast Asia. Why might this be true?
a. India was once covered by oceans and Asia was not.
b. India is in the process of separating from the rest of Asia.
c. Life in India was wiped out by ancient volcanic eruptions.
d. India was a separate continent until about 45 million years ago.
