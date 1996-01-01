Ancient photosynthetic prokaryotes were very important in the history of life because they
a. produced the oxygen in the atmosphere.
b. are the oldest-known archaea.
c. were the first multicellular organisms.
d. showed that life could evolve around deep-sea vents.
