Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology24. History of Life on EarthHistory of Life on Earth
1:52 minutes
Problem 4c
Textbook Question

Ancient photosynthetic prokaryotes were very important in the history of life because they a. produced the oxygen in the atmosphere. b. are the oldest-known archaea. c. were the first multicellular organisms. d. showed that life could evolve around deep-sea vents.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
4:33m

Watch next

Master Plate Tectonics and Continental Drift with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.