Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology50. Population EcologyPopulation Ecology
1:54 minutes
Problem 2b
Textbook Question

The graph below shows the demographic transition for a hypothetical country. Many developed countries that have achieved a stable population size have undergone a transition similar to this. Answer the following questions concerning this graph. a. What does the blue line represent? The red line? b. This diagram has been divided into four sections. Describe what is happening in each section. c. In which section(s) is the population size stable? d. In which section is the population growth rate the highest?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
5:45m

Watch next

Master Population Ecology with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.