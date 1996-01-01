General Biology
Back
12. Meiosis
Mitosis & Meiosis Review
Problem
Which of the following statements reflects an advantage that sexual reproduction likely provides over asexual reproduction?
A
In terms of energetic costs, sexual reproduction is a cheaper strategy than asexual reproduction for generating genetic variation in a population.
B
Although sexual and asexual reproduction both offer opportunities for increasing genetic variation, sexual reproduction is comparatively lower in its energetic costs to the organism.
C
Sexual reproduction maintains the same combination of alleles and does not run the risk of losing successful combinations of alleles as is observed to occur in asexually reproducing organisms.
D
Although both reproductive strategies perpetuate the same combination of alleles within individuals in a population, sexual reproduction is energetically less costly than asexual reproduction.
E
Although energetically more costly than asexual reproduction, sexual reproduction leads to different combinations of alleles that could provide adaptability in a changing environment.
