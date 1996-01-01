General Biology
12. Meiosis
Mitosis & Meiosis Review
Problem
Which function makes meiosis lengthier and more complex than mitosis?
A
Decreasing the chromosome number to haploid
B
Introducing genetic variation among the daughter cells
C
Ensuring that each daughter cell gets a single, complete set of chromosomes
D
Undergoing two rounds of cytokinesis
E
All of the listed responses are correct.
