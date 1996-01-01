When a typical restriction enzyme cuts a DNA molecule, the cuts are uneven, giving the DNA fragments single-stranded ends. These ends are useful in recombinant DNA work because
a. they enable a cell to recognize fragments produced by the enzyme.
b. they serve as starting points for DNA replication.
c. the fragments will bond to other fragments with complementary ends.
d. they enable researchers to use the fragments as molecular probes.
