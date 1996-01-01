A biologist isolated a gene from a human cell, inserted it into a plasmid, and inserted the plasmid into a bacterium. The bacterium made a new protein, but it was nothing like the protein normally produced in a human cell. Why? (Explain your answer.)
a. The bacterium had undergone transformation.
b. The gene did not have sticky ends.
c. The human gene contained introns.
d. The gene was not synthesized from scratch.
