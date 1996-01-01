SCIENTIFIC THINKING The studies described in Module 23.6 were funded by both government agencies and major pharmaceutical and medical supply companies. NIH grants for research on heart disease total more than $1.2 billion per year. Gather more information and form an opinion on how heart disease research should be funded, whether by private enterprises such as pharmaceutical companies, donor-supported nonprofit organizations, or government agencies. Write an essay arguing your point of view.
