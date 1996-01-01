During exercise, the cardiovascular system must supply muscles with large amounts of oxygen and fuel and get rid of a lot of wastes. How do the cardiovascular systems of athletes respond to prolonged exercise?
Explain the advantage of the observed difference between current athletes and non-athletes in the graph shown here.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Heart Physiology with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter