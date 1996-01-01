Juan has a disease in which damaged kidneys allow some of his normal plasma proteins to be removed from the blood. How might this condition affect the osmotic pressure of blood in capillaries, compared with that of the surrounding interstitial fluid? One of the symptoms of this kidney malfunction is an accumulation of excess interstitial fluid, which causes Juan’s arms and legs to swell. Can you explain why this occurs?
