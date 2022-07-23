In humans, albinism is caused by loss-of-function mutations in genes involved in the synthesis of melanin, the dark pigment in skin. Only people homozygous for a loss-of-function allele (genotype aa) have the albino phenotype. In Americans of northern European ancestry, albino individuals are present at a frequency of about 1 in 10,000 (or 0.0001). Assuming that genotypes are in Hardy–Weinberg equilibrium, what is the predicted frequency of Caucasians in the United States who carry a single allele for albinism?