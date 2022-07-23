Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Albinism and Genetic Mutations Albinism is a genetic condition caused by mutations in genes responsible for melanin production, leading to a lack of pigment in skin, hair, and eyes. These mutations are typically loss-of-function, meaning they disrupt the normal function of the gene, resulting in the absence of melanin. Individuals with albinism are homozygous for the recessive allele (aa), while carriers possess one normal allele and one mutated allele (Aa).

Hardy-Weinberg Equilibrium The Hardy-Weinberg Equilibrium is a principle in population genetics that describes the genetic variation in a population under certain ideal conditions. It states that allele and genotype frequencies will remain constant from generation to generation in the absence of evolutionary influences. This model assumes no mutation, migration, selection, or genetic drift, allowing for the calculation of expected frequencies of genotypes based on allele frequencies.