2:21 minutes 2:21 minutes Problem 7c Textbook Question Textbook Question Determine what is incorrect in the following statement: Deer mice living on beaches mutated their genes so that they could have white fur color, providing better camouflage to survive on beaches.

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the misunderstanding about the process of evolution and natural selection in the statement. The statement suggests that deer mice intentionally mutated their genes for survival, which is a common misconception. Clarify the role of mutations in evolution. Mutations occur randomly and are not directed by the needs of the organism. They do not happen in response to an environment but occur by chance. View full solution Explain natural selection. In the context of the deer mice, those with mutations for white fur would have been less visible to predators on sandy beaches, thus having a higher chance of survival and reproduction. Discuss how the advantageous traits are passed on. The offspring of the surviving white-furred mice would inherit the beneficial fur color, gradually increasing the frequency of the white fur trait in the beach mouse population over generations. Correct the original statement to reflect accurate biological concepts: 'Deer mice living on beaches have randomly mutated genes that resulted in white fur color. This mutation provided better camouflage against the sandy background, giving them a survival advantage through natural selection.'

