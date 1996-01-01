Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology14. DNA SynthesisThe Hershey-Chase Experiment
Problem 5b
Textbook Question

Scientists have discovered how to put together a bacteriophage with the protein coat of phage T2 and the DNA of phage lambda. If this composite phage were allowed to infect a bacterium, the phages produced in the host cell would have _________. (Explain your answer.) a. the protein of T2 and the DNA of lambda b. the protein of lambda and the DNA of T2 c. the protein and DNA of T2 d. the protein and DNA of lambda

