Back
14. DNA Synthesis
The Hershey-Chase Experiment
Problem
Which of the following considerations was/were important in the choice of viruses and bacteria for early experiments on DNA?
A
They have short generation times.
B
They typically have relatively small genomes.
C
Their chromosomes have a simpler structure.
D
They can interact with each other.
E
All of the listed responses are correct.
