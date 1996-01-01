Scientific Thinking The success of an experiment often depends on choosing an appropriate organism to study. For example, Gregor Mendel was able to deduce the fundamental principles in genetics in part because of his choice of the pea plant. Reviewing Module 10.1, how did Hershey and Chase take advantage of the unique structural properties of bacteriophage T2 to determine the genetic material?
