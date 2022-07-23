Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mitosis Mitosis is the process of cell division that results in two genetically identical daughter cells from a single parent cell. It consists of several stages: prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase. Each stage plays a crucial role in ensuring that the genetic material is accurately replicated and distributed, maintaining the chromosome number in the daughter cells. Recommended video: Guided course 03:21 03:21 Phases of Mitosis

Anaphase Anaphase is a critical stage of mitosis where the sister chromatids, which are duplicated chromosomes, are pulled apart toward opposite poles of the cell. This separation is facilitated by the spindle fibers, which shorten and exert force on the chromatids. Anaphase ensures that each daughter cell receives an identical set of chromosomes, which is essential for genetic stability. Recommended video: Guided course 02:39 02:39 Anaphase