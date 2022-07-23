Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Chemistry3h 40m
- 3. Water1h 26m
- 4. Biomolecules2h 23m
- 5. Cell Components2h 26m
- 6. The Membrane2h 31m
- 7. Energy and Metabolism2h 0m
- 8. Respiration2h 40m
- 9. Photosynthesis2h 49m
- 10. Cell Signaling59m
- 11. Cell Division2h 47m
- 12. Meiosis2h 0m
- 13. Mendelian Genetics4h 44m
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments7m
- Genotype vs. Phenotype17m
- Punnett Squares13m
- Mendel's Experiments26m
- Mendel's Laws18m
- Monohybrid Crosses19m
- Test Crosses14m
- Dihybrid Crosses20m
- Punnett Square Probability26m
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance20m
- Epistasis7m
- Non-Mendelian Genetics12m
- Pedigrees6m
- Autosomal Inheritance21m
- Sex-Linked Inheritance43m
- X-Inactivation9m
- 14. DNA Synthesis2h 27m
- 15. Gene Expression3h 20m
- 16. Regulation of Expression3h 31m
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression13m
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons27m
- The Lac Operon21m
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon25m
- The Trp Operon20m
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon11m
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation9m
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications16m
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control22m
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation28m
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation13m
- 17. Viruses37m
- 18. Biotechnology2h 58m
- 19. Genomics17m
- 20. Development1h 5m
- 21. Evolution3h 1m
- 22. Evolution of Populations3h 52m
- 23. Speciation1h 37m
- 24. History of Life on Earth2h 6m
- 25. Phylogeny2h 31m
- 26. Prokaryotes4h 59m
- 27. Protists1h 12m
- 28. Plants1h 22m
- 29. Fungi36m
- 30. Overview of Animals34m
- 31. Invertebrates1h 2m
- 32. Vertebrates50m
- 33. Plant Anatomy1h 3m
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport2m
- 35. Soil37m
- 36. Plant Reproduction47m
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response1h 9m
- 38. Animal Form and Function1h 19m
- 39. Digestive System10m
- 40. Circulatory System1h 57m
- 41. Immune System1h 12m
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion50m
- 43. Endocrine System4m
- 44. Animal Reproduction2m
- 45. Nervous System55m
- 46. Sensory Systems46m
- 47. Muscle Systems23m
- 48. Ecology3h 11m
- Introduction to Ecology20m
- Biogeography14m
- Earth's Climate Patterns50m
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator13m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions15m
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes27m
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes14m
- Marine Aquatic Biomes13m
- 49. Animal Behavior28m
- 50. Population Ecology3h 41m
- Introduction to Population Ecology28m
- Population Sampling Methods23m
- Life History12m
- Population Demography17m
- Factors Limiting Population Growth14m
- Introduction to Population Growth Models22m
- Linear Population Growth6m
- Exponential Population Growth29m
- Logistic Population Growth32m
- r/K Selection10m
- The Human Population22m
- 51. Community Ecology2h 46m
- Introduction to Community Ecology2m
- Introduction to Community Interactions9m
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)38m
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)23m
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)9m
- Community Structure35m
- Community Dynamics26m
- Geographic Impact on Communities21m
- 52. Ecosystems2h 36m
- 53. Conservation Biology24m
11. Cell Division
Phases of Mitosis
Problem 6`
Textbook Question
What evidence suggests that during anaphase, kinetochore microtubules shorten at the kinetochore?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure and function of kinetochore microtubules: Kinetochore microtubules are specialized structures that attach chromosomes to the spindle apparatus during cell division. They play a crucial role in ensuring accurate chromosome segregation.
Review the process of anaphase: During anaphase, sister chromatids separate and are pulled towards opposite poles of the cell. This movement is facilitated by the shortening of kinetochore microtubules.
Examine fluorescence microscopy evidence: Fluorescence microscopy has been used to tag kinetochore microtubules with fluorescent markers. Observations show that the fluorescent markers at the kinetochores move toward the spindle poles, indicating that the microtubules are shortening at the kinetochore end.
Consider the role of motor proteins: Motor proteins such as dynein and kinesin are known to be involved in the movement of chromosomes. These proteins can walk along microtubules, and their activity at the kinetochore can contribute to the shortening process.
Evaluate biochemical experiments: Biochemical experiments that manipulate the activity of motor proteins or the stability of microtubules provide further evidence. For example, drugs that stabilize microtubules can inhibit chromosome movement, supporting the idea that microtubule disassembly at the kinetochore is necessary for chromosome segregation.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Anaphase
Anaphase is a stage in mitosis where sister chromatids are pulled apart towards opposite poles of the cell. This process is crucial for ensuring that each daughter cell receives an identical set of chromosomes. During anaphase, the cohesin proteins that hold the sister chromatids together are cleaved, allowing them to separate and move due to the action of the spindle apparatus.
Kinetochore Microtubules
Kinetochore microtubules are specialized structures that connect the spindle apparatus to the kinetochore, a protein complex assembled on the centromere of each chromosome. These microtubules play a vital role in chromosome movement during cell division by exerting forces that pull the chromatids apart. The dynamic nature of these microtubules allows them to grow and shrink, facilitating the movement of chromosomes.
Microtubule Shortening
Microtubule shortening refers to the process where the length of microtubules decreases, which is essential for the movement of chromosomes during anaphase. This shortening occurs primarily at the kinetochore, where depolymerization of tubulin subunits takes place. Evidence for this process includes live-cell imaging studies that show the rapid reduction in microtubule length as chromatids are pulled towards the poles, indicating that the force required for movement is generated by this shortening.
