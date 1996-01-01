Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology21. Evolution by Natural SelectionDescent with Modification
0:55 minutes
Problem 4c
Textbook Question

Natural selection is sometimes described as “survival of the fittest.” Which of the following best measures an organism’s fitness? a. how many fertile offspring it produces b. how strong it is when pitted against others of its species c. its ability to withstand environmental extremes d. how much food it is able to make or obtain

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
4:52m

Watch next

Master Descent With Modification with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.