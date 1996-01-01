Natural selection is sometimes described as “survival of the fittest.” Which of the following best measures an organism’s fitness?
a. how many fertile offspring it produces
b. how strong it is when pitted against others of its species
c. its ability to withstand environmental extremes
d. how much food it is able to make or obtain
