General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
32. Vertebrates
Aminotes
Problem
All mammals __________.
A
bear live young
B
complete their embryonic development in the uterus
C
All of the specific listed responses are correct.
D
None of the specific listed responses is correct.
E
nourish their offspring through mammary glands
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Short Video: Soaring Hawk
by Pearson
Hide transcripts
HHMI BioInteractive: The Origin of Birds
by Pearson
Hide transcripts
Placental Mammals
by MooMooMath and Science
52 views
Hide transcripts
How Marsupials Are Different From Other Mammals (4K)
by Smithsonian Channel
37 views
Hide transcripts
Mammalian Reproduction
by Kristin Bishop-von Wettberg
22 views
Hide transcripts
Diversity of life (9), selected placental mammal orders, monotremes, and marsupials
by pleiotropy
45 views
Hide transcripts
Ep 1: Introduction to the Platypus
by Peter
27 views
Hide transcripts
Mammalian Reproduction
by Kristin Bishop-von Wettberg
31 views
Hide transcripts
How well do you know our Monotremes?
by Zoos Victoria
30 views
Hide transcripts
Types of Mammals
by MooMooMath and Science
56 views
Hide transcripts
The three different ways mammals give birth - Kate Slabosky
by TED-Ed
57 views
Hide transcripts
Monotremes-egg laying mammals
by MooMooMath and Science
42 views
Hide transcripts
Evolution of birds and their unique features
by Tom Kennedy's Science
33 views
Hide transcripts
Lecture 61 The Origin of Flight in Birds
by Benjamin Burger
16 views
Hide transcripts
The Synapsida and the Evolution of Mammals
by Joshua Gaudineer
56 views
Hide transcripts
5- Synapsida
by Julien Benoit
45 views
Hide transcripts
amniote diversity 1: anapsids, synapsids
by Walter Jahn
34 views
Hide transcripts
The Amniotic Egg
by Biology Brainery
36 views
Hide transcripts
An Introduction to the amniotes
by Tom Kennedy's Science
33 views
Hide transcripts
Vertebrates 7- Amniotic egg
by Wendy Riggs
37 views
Hide transcripts
Birds and Synapsids
by Jason Amores Sumpter
29 views
Hide transcripts
Mammals and Monotremes
by Jason Amores Sumpter
37 views
Hide transcripts
Marsupials and Placental Mammals
by Jason Amores Sumpter
27 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.