General Biology47. Muscle SystemsMusculoskeletal System
Problem 9
Muscle A and muscle B have the same number of fibers, but muscle A is capable of more precise control than muscle B. Which of the following is likely to be true of muscle A? (Explain your answer.) a. It is controlled by more neurons than muscle B. b. It contains fewer motor units than muscle B. c. It is controlled by fewer neurons than muscle B. d. It has larger sarcomeres than muscle B.

