Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology47. Muscle SystemsMusculoskeletal System
1:28 minutes
Problem 8
Textbook Question

What is the role of calcium in muscle contraction? a. Its binding to a regulatory protein causes the protein to move, exposing actin binding sites to the myosin heads. b. It provides energy for contraction. c. It blocks contraction when the muscle relaxes. d. It forms the heads of the myosin molecules in the thick filaments inside a muscle fiber.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
2:08m

Watch next

Master Muscle System and Skeleton with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.