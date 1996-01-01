What is the role of calcium in muscle contraction?
a. Its binding to a regulatory protein causes the protein to move, exposing actin binding sites to the myosin heads.
b. It provides energy for contraction.
c. It blocks contraction when the muscle relaxes.
d. It forms the heads of the myosin molecules in the thick filaments inside a muscle fiber.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Muscle System and Skeleton with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter