Which of the following statements about skeletons is true?
a. Chitin is a major component of vertebrate skeletons.
b. Loss of forelimbs in snakes involved little change in the axial skeleton.
c. Most cnidarians must shed their skeleton periodically to grow.
d. Vertebrate bones contain living cells.
