4. Biomolecules
Nucleic Acids
Problem
What would be the sequence of the strand of DNA that is made from the following template: 5′-GATATCGAT-3′? (Your answer must be written 5'→3'.) How would the sequence be different if RNA were made from this DNA template?
Show Answer
Similar Solution
3m
Play a video:
Next question
