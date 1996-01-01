Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Which of the following pairs of base sequences could form a short stretch of a normal double helix of DNA? a. 5′-AGCT-3′ with 5′-TCGA-3′ b. 5′-GCGC-3′ with 5′-TATA-3′ c. 5′-ATGC-3′ with 5′-GCAT-3′ d. All of these pairs are correct.

Similar Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.