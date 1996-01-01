General Biology
Back
15. Gene Expression
Genetic Code
Problem
In many cases, more than one codon codes for the same amino acid. Because of this, we say that the code is __________.
A
inaccurate
B
incomplete
C
not specific
D
redundant
