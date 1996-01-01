The primary cause of death from αα-amanitin poisoning is liver failure. Suppose a physician informs you that liver cells die because their rate of protein production falls below a level needed to maintain active metabolism. Given that αα-amanitin is an inhibitor of transcription, you wonder if this information is correct. Propose an experiment to determine whether the toxin also has an effect on protein synthesis.
