15. Gene Expression
Review of Transcription vs. Translation
Problem
Which summary of protein synthesis is correct?
A
Replicated DNA leaves the nucleus, is transported to a ribosome, and catalyzes the polymerization of amino acids in a protein.
B
DNA exchanges its thymine units with uracil in polymerase. This activates polymerase, and it starts joining amino acids together.
C
Transfer RNAs line up on a ribosome, and amino acids bind to them with hydrogen bonds.
D
Messenger RNA is made on a DNA template, and then amino-acid-bearing transfer RNAs bind to the mRNA through codon-anticodon pairing.
