Why are proton pumps in root-hair plasma membranes important?
a. They pump protons into cells, generating a membrane potential (voltage).
b. They allow toxins to be concentrated in vacuoles, so the toxins do not poison enzymes in the cytoplasm.
c. They set up an electrochemical gradient that makes it possible for roots to absorb cations and anions.
d. They set up the membrane voltage required for action potentials to occur.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Soil Nutrients with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter