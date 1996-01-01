Many people regard the rapid population growth of developing countries as our most serious environmental problem. Others think that the growth of developed countries, though slower, is actually a greater threat to the environment. What kinds of environmental problems result from population growth in (a) developing countries and (b) developed countries? Which do you think is the greater threat? Why?
