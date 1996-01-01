SCIENTIFIC THINKING Another hypothesis for snowshoe hare population cycles proposes that they are caused by sunspot activity. According to this hypothesis, sunspot activity affects the chemicals present in the plants eaten by hares, which in turn affects the quality of the food. What testable predictions are generated by this hypothesis?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Population Ecology with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter