General Biology18. BiotechnologySteps to DNA Cloning
SCIENTIFIC THINKING There are difficulties inherent in testing hypotheses involving human health. Imagine that you have ­developed a potential vaccine against AIDS. Given the nature of the disease, all testing must be conducted in humans. Can you ­design an ethical but effective experiment?

