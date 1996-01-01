Explain how you might engineer E. coli to produce human growth hormone (HGH) using the following: E. coli containing a plasmid, DNA carrying the gene for HGH, DNA ligase, a restriction enzyme, equipment for manipulating and growing bacteria, a method for extracting and purifying the hormone, and an appropriate DNA probe. (Assume that the human HGH gene lacks introns.)
