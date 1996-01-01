General Biology
13. Mendelian Genetics
Mendel's Experiments
Problem
The F
1
generation differed from the F
2
in Mendel's experiments in that __________.
A
all of the F
1
showed the dominant phenotype, whereas only one-half of the F
2
did
B
all of the F
1
showed the dominant phenotype, and all of the F
2
showed the recessive phenotype
C
one-half of the F
1
showed the dominant phenotype, and three-quarters of the F
2
did
D
none of the F
1
showed the dominant phenotype, but one-half of the F
2
did
E
all of the F
1
showed the dominant phenotype, but only three-quarters of the F
2
did
