Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

In Mendel's monohybrid cross of purple-flowered and white-flowered peas, all members of the F1 generation had the __________ phenotype because their genotype was __________ at the flower-color locus.

Next question

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.