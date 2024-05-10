53. Conservation Biology
Conservation Biology
Problem 5b
Ospreys and other top predators are most severely affected by pesticides such as PCBs because they a. are especially sensitive to chemicals. b. have very long life spans. c. store the pesticides in their tissues. d. consume prey in which pesticides are concentrated.
