General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
39. Digestive System
Blood Sugar Homeostasis
Problem
Which sequence below correctly describes the maintenance of blood glucose levels?
A
Low blood sugar, pancreatic beta cells stimulated, insulin released, breakdown of glycogen in target cells
B
High blood sugar, pancreatic alpha cells stimulated, insulin released, uptake of glucose by target cells
C
High blood sugar, pancreatic alpha cells stimulated, glucagon released, glycogen synthesis in liver
D
None of the listed responses is correct.
E
Low blood sugar, pancreatic alpha cells stimulated, glucagon released, breakdown of glycogen in target cells
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
BioFlix: Homeostasis: Regulating Blood Sugar
by Pearson
Hide transcripts
BioFlix: Diabetes
by Pearson
Hide transcripts
Composition of Blood
by Andrey K
13 views
Hide transcripts
Components of Blood and their function
by MooMooMath and Science
27 views
Hide transcripts
Introduction to Blood
by MissAmaez
10 views
Hide transcripts
Blood Sugar Homeostasis
by Jason Amores Sumpter
33 views
Hide transcripts
PE: The Components of Blood
by Atomi
22 views
Hide transcripts
The Composition and Function of Blood
by Professor Dave Explains
25 views
Hide transcripts
Regulation of Blood Glucose
by Andrey K
21 views
Hide transcripts
Blood glucose regulation
by plowton
25 views
Hide transcripts
How Insulin and Glucagon Work
by Leigh Foy
28 views
Hide transcripts
Blood Sugar Levels Homeostasis
by Tamer Shabaan
84 views
Hide transcripts
Insulin and the Regulation of Glucose in the Blood
by MarkHoelzer
27 views
Hide transcripts
Blood Glucose Regulation and Diabetes
by Zero To Finals
33 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.