Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Several days after a long holiday weekend including much overeating, you try to cut back on your calories. The first day that you reduce your calorie intake to below the levels that you need, your body will respond by using which of the following?

Next question

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.