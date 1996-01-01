Why is clonal selection necessary for the adaptive immune response but not the innate immune response? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F The adaptive immune response uses receptors to recognize pathogens, and the innate immune response does not.
T/F There is more receptor diversity in the adaptive immune response than in the innate immune response.
T/F Cells in the innate immune response do not require activation, and those in the adaptive immune response do.
T/F Clonal selection is used for targeting pathogens, and the innate immune response is used only to stop blood flow from the wound.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Adaptive Immune Response with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter