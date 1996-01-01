Which of the following outcomes would be expected if somatic hypermutation did not occur?
a. The diversity of pattern-recognition receptors would be significantly lowered.
b. B and T lymphocytes would not be able to produce receptors that recognize antigens.
c. The adaptive immune response would not be activated by pathogens.
d. The secondary immune response to a repeat infection would produce the same antibodies as those made in the primary immune response.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Adaptive Immune Response with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter