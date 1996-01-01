Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology41. Immune SystemAdaptive Immunity
4:23 minutes
Problem 9b
Which of the following outcomes would be expected if somatic hypermutation did not occur? a. The diversity of pattern-recognition receptors would be significantly lowered. b. B and T lymphocytes would not be able to produce receptors that recognize antigens. c. The adaptive immune response would not be activated by pathogens. d. The secondary immune response to a repeat infection would produce the same antibodies as those made in the primary immune response.

5:50m

