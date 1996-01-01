In the condition myasthenia gravis, antibodies bind to and block certain receptors on muscle cells, preventing muscle contraction. This condition is best classified as an
a. immunodeficiency disorder.
b. exaggerated immune reaction.
c. allergic reaction.
d. autoimmune disorder.
