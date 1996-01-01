Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology41. Immune SystemAdaptive Immunity
0:49 minutes
Problem 9a
Textbook Question

In the condition myasthenia gravis, antibodies bind to and block certain receptors on muscle cells, preventing muscle contraction. This condition is best classified as an a. immunodeficiency disorder. b. exaggerated immune reaction. c. allergic reaction. d. autoimmune disorder.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
5:50m

Watch next

Master Adaptive Immune Response with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.