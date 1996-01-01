Which of the following best describes the function of the XIST gene in X chromosome inactivation?
A
The XIST gene codes for an enzyme that methylates DNA on the X chromosome being inactivated.
B
The XIST gene on the X chromosome that will remain active is expressed to produce multiple RNA molecules that bind to the X chromosome to be inactivated and effectively cover it up, thereby generating a Barr body.
C
Together with other proteins, the protein product of the XIST gene binds to histones and induces supercoiling of the DNA in one of the X chromosomes, thus inactivating it.
D
The first and second listed responses are correct.
E
The XIST gene on the X chromosome that will be inactivated is expressed to produce multiple RNA transcripts that bind to that chromosome and effectively cover it up, thereby generating a Barr body.