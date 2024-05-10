13. Mendelian Genetics
X-Inactivation Practice Problems
4 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Considering the independent assortment of alleles, how many different types of gametes will an individual with genotype AaBb produce?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following terms is used for the original version of an allele that is most commonly found in a natural population?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following terms is used to refer a highly condensed, inactivated X-chromosome in females?