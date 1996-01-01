What is a sieve-tube element?
a. the sugar-conducting cell found in phloem
b. the widened, perforation-containing, water-conducting cell found only in angiosperms
c. the nutrient- and water-absorbing cell found in root hairs
d. the nucleated and organelle-rich support cell found in phloem
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Vascular Tissue with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter