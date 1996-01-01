Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology33. Plant AnatomyTissues
What is a sieve-tube element? a. the sugar-conducting cell found in phloem b. the widened, perforation-containing, water-conducting cell found only in angiosperms c. the nutrient- and water-absorbing cell found in root hairs d. the nucleated and organelle-rich support cell found in phloem

