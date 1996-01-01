Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology33. Plant AnatomyTissues
Evaluate the following statements regarding tracheids and vessel elements. Select True or False for each statement. T/F Both tracheids and vessel elements are specialized for water conduction. T/F Both tracheids and vessel elements have pits. T/F Vessel elements have perforation plates but tracheids do not. T/F Tracheids and vessel elements have to be alive in order to transport water.

