Evaluate the following statements regarding tracheids and vessel elements. Select True or False for each statement.
T/F Both tracheids and vessel elements are specialized for water conduction.
T/F Both tracheids and vessel elements have pits.
T/F Vessel elements have perforation plates but tracheids do not.
T/F Tracheids and vessel elements have to be alive in order to transport water.
