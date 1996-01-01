Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology21. Evolution by Natural SelectionDescent with Modification
Problem 3d
Which of the following did not influence Darwin as he synthesized the theory of evolution by natural selection? a. examples of artificial selection that produce large and relatively rapid changes in domesticated species b. Lyell’s Principles of Geology, on gradual geologic changes c. comparisons of fossils with living organisms d. Mendel’s paper describing the laws of inheritance

