General Biology35. SoilSoil and Nutrients
1:14 minutes
Problem 12
Textbook Question

SCIENTIFIC THINKING One of the most important properties of proper scientific investigations is their repeatability. Yet, as discussed in Module 32.11, studies that compare the nutritional content of conventional and organic produce sometimes produce contradictory results. Name some possible confounding factors that can account for such uneven results.

3:25m

